No accusations can be made based on report on Bond scam Amunugama
January 7, 2018 09:48 am
Minister of Special Assignment Sarath Amunugama stated that the parliament will unanimously vote to enact a new bill to punish the perpetrators involved in the Bond scandal.
He further stated that no person can be accused of any crime based on the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.
Meanwhile the Speaker of Parliament will hold a party leaders meeting to decide on a date to debate on the report submitted on the Bond scam.