One person was arrested in Kotahena today (07) for the possession of a firearm.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

A locally manufactured firearm was seized by the Police.

The suspect was identified as a 22-year-old residing in Jampata Street.

The suspect will be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate.