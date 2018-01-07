Mother, father killed in car - three wheeler accident

January 7, 2018   11:00 am

By Manushi Silva

Two individuals were killed in a car - three wheeler collision in Thambuttegama last evening (07).

The accident took place when the car travelling from Anuradhapura collided with a three wheeler off Anuradhapura – Padeniya road.

Four persons travelling in the three-wheeler; mother, father, daughter and another female were critically injured in the mishap.

The wife (23) and husband (28) succumbed to injuries upon admission to Anuradhapura Hospital.

The driver of the car has been arrested by the police. 

Meanwhile a motorcyclist was killed in an accident that took place in off Hambantota – Meegahajadura road in Dimuthugama.

The 37- year-old victim was pronounced dead upon admission to Hambantota Hospital.

Further investigations into the incident are carried out by Hambantota Police. 

