TNA candidate assaulted in Chavakachcheri

TNA candidate assaulted in Chavakachcheri

January 7, 2018   11:46 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

A Tamil National Alliance (TNA) candidate contesting at the upcoming Local Government polls has been assaulted by a certain group in Chavakachcheri yesterday (06).

The victim was identified as a former Municipal Councilor K. Scandavan.

The candidate has been assaulted while he was engaged in his personal election propaganda activities. 

He has been admitted to Chavakachcheri Hospital.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Chavakachcheri police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories