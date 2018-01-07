TNA candidate assaulted in Chavakachcheri

A Tamil National Alliance (TNA) candidate contesting at the upcoming Local Government polls has been assaulted by a certain group in Chavakachcheri yesterday (06).

The victim was identified as a former Municipal Councilor K. Scandavan.

The candidate has been assaulted while he was engaged in his personal election propaganda activities.

He has been admitted to Chavakachcheri Hospital.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Chavakachcheri police.