Samurdhi beneficiaries exempted from loan repayment under Presidents direction

January 7, 2018   10:45 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The recovery of funds from Samurdhi beneficiaries under the ‘Isurumath Nivahanak’ housing program has been halted under the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena. 

Several Samurdhi beneficiaries were provided a loan of Rs.2500 for the reconstruction of their homes under a 10-month installment basis. 

However, the Samurdhi Authority stated that beneficiaries will no longer need to repay the loan under the exclusion made by the President.  

