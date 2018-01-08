The recovery of funds from Samurdhi beneficiaries under the ‘Isurumath Nivahanak’ housing program has been halted under the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Several Samurdhi beneficiaries were provided a loan of Rs.2500 for the reconstruction of their homes under a 10-month installment basis.

However, the Samurdhi Authority stated that beneficiaries will no longer need to repay the loan under the exclusion made by the President.