STF and Army to be deployed during LG polls  EC Chairman

January 8, 2018   08:55 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that Police STF operatives and Army personnel will be deployed for the overall safety of all persons during the Local Government election. 

Mahinda Deshapriya made the above statement while addressing a gathering in Galle yesterday (7). 

Meanwhile IGP Pujith Jayasundara stated that all policemen on duty during the polls will not hesitate to apprehend any individual breaking the law or infringing upon election rules. 

