O/Level student electrocuted in Jaffna

A student of a leading school in Puttur, Jaffna lost his life after being electrocuted near his residence last night (7).

The student who sat for the 2017 GCE Ordinary Level Examination had attempted to rewire a circuit board in an attempt to divert electricity to his house.

Following the incident the student was rushed to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hospital sources concluded that the student was killed after coming into contact with a live wire.