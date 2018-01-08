Registration fees for medicinal drugs reduced

January 8, 2018   10:15 am

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, has taken steps to reduce fee for drug registration, new product registration and licensing under National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Accordingly, fees required for registration of medicinal drugs were reduced with effect from January 05 midnight.

The processing fee was increased according to a special gazette issued on 14 June 2017.

However, the association pointed out to the Minister the numerous difficulties they underwent due to government’s decision to increase the processing fee for medicinal drugs. 

The measures have been taken in response to a request made by the All Island Private Pharmacy Owners’ Association.

