A special political rally of the United National Party (UNP) was held at Campbell Park yesterday (7), with thousands of supporters, party leaders, parliamentarians and over 8000 Local Government hopefuls attending the event.

Several representatives of the UNP arrived at Campbell Park in parades followed by a large gathering. The meeting was launched following the arrival of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Party General Secretary Kabir Hashim read out the invitation to the event to commence proceedings.

Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim stated that the only people that will comprehend the problems faced by the people are a group of individuals that have a close relationship with society. He further lauded the general public for banding together with the UNP in 2015 to create a revolutionary change in Sri Lankan politics bringing an end to the corrupt Rajapaksa regime.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that a majority of representatives of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are abusive personalities that have attempted to mask their wrongdoings. He further stated that the SLPP has attempted to sway the perception of the general public by spreading false rumours through the media. “As a member of the government I hope that all the SLPP politicos are ready to remain in the opposition till 2030” Minister Kariyawasam said.

Also speaking at the event Rosy Senanayake stated that all 113 Local Government representatives will secure a resounding victory at the Local Government election establishing a UNP political stronghold in Colombo.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was received following much appraisal by the gathering where he declared that the government has been and will continue to be a transparent and just government.

“As soon as the issue within the Central Bank occurred I appointed several committees to investigate the issue. Once the COPE committee documented their findings I handed over their recommendations to the Attorney General upon which I made a request that legal action be taken against all persons involved in this large scale fraud. Following the COPE report the President expressed his intent to appoint a Presidential Commission to further probe the issue. I extended my fullest support and even appeared before the commission to submit evidence unlike any of my predecessors.” The Premier said.

“MP Dinesh Ginawardene made a request to convene parliament to debate on the report of the Bond scam to which I state that we have no objection as we have always maintained transparency during this entire process.” said Prime Minister Wickremesinghe who also reaffirmed the gathering that the government has nothing to hide.

He also shed light on the fact that the report on the Bond scam revealed that large scale fraud was rampant within the central bank from 2008. “The report of the Commission revealed that over Rs.400 billion was siphoned from the EPF/ETF fund from 2008-2015. This clearly illustrates the fact that the previous regime committed fraud on a much larger scale without consequence.”

The Premier went on to state that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa left over Rs.1000 billion in debt when he left office after which the current regime took steps to bring the nation to a stronger financial position. On a lighter note Prime Minister Wickremesinghe mentioned that he was happy to release his anguish by dancing to local tunes at a social event as the government has made Sri Lanka a stronger and more developed state.

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous medicine Rajitha Senaratne stated that the government has been able to achieve development and progress in several fields even though it was crushed by a massive debt burden left over by the previous government.

“The very same persons that are attempting to regain public favour through the SLPP committed heinous crimes that set-back Sri Lanka by many years. We have been able to identify several offshore accounts where over 1086 billion dollars have been stashed away by family members of the ‘so-called saviour’. The people will not give such people power once again” he said in his closing remarks.