Special sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday

Based on a request made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a special sitting of the Parliament will be held on Wednesday (January 10), the Acting Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala said.

“I kindly request all the Hon. Members of Parliament to attend the Special Sitting of Parliament on Wednesday the 10th of January 2018 at 10.30 a.m., in pursuance of Standing Order No. 14 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, having been requested so to do by the Hon. Prime Minister,” he said.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Joint Opposition and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) had called for Parliament to be convened immediately to discuss the recommendations of the report of the Bond Commission.

The first session of the Parliament for the year 2018 is scheduled to be held on January 23, however the political parties say that there is an urgent need for the Parliament to convene immediately in light of the recent events.

A special party leaders meeting is to be held by the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday (9) to decide upon a date on which the report on the Bond scandal will be debated on.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said that he requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to convene Parliament immediately to debate Bond Commission report.