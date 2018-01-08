Progress made by coalition govt is admirable  Chandrika

January 8, 2018   12:47 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga stated that the level of progress and development achieved by the current government even after being beleaguered by a massive debt burden is extremely admirable. 

The former President expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Gampaha yesterday (7). 

Meanwhile Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the report on the Bond scandal was released to the public for lucidity and not for hidden political gain. 

