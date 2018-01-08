No discrepancies in delimitation of Ambagamuwa  AG

The Supreme Court was informed by the Attorney General that the delimitation of the Ambagamuwa Local Government area was done in accordance with the guidelines set by the five-person party appointed by the Minister in charge of Local Government institutions.

This declaration was made during the hearing of the Fundamental Rights petition filed against the delimitation of the Ambagamuwa Local Government area today (8).

The petition was filed by a former member of the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha, H.D. Nandaraja, on December 04 while Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha, the Secretary to the ministry and members of the Elections Commission are named as respondents.



The petitioner states that an injustice has been committed during the demarcation of the Ambagamuwa local government area.

The petition states that the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha being named as three sections during the recent delimitation process is a grave injustice to the people living within that area and the members of the Pradehisya Sabha.

It says that the Sri Pada, which is a sacred place for Buddhists, now comes under a region with a large population of non-Buddhists and therefore this would pose a threat to religious coexistence.

Therefore the petition requests that a court order be issued stating that this has violated fundamental rights and suspending the implementation of the Gazette notification on delimitation.