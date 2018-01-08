Cabraal ready to cooperate with a new Bond probe

Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal says that he is ready to face an inquiry if a commission is appointed by the Prime Minister to look into the issuance of bonds during the period from 2008 to 2014.

He made this sentiment while addressing a media briefing of the Patriotic Professionals’ Forum held in Colombo today (08).

“The PM had said that he would have another Commission to look into issuance of bonds from 2008 to 2014. I would welcome that and I’m happy to say that I would co-operate with that as well.”

Speaking further, the former CBSL Governor said he also hopes that his successor Arjuna Mahendran would also co-operate with any inquiry that is to be conducted post the Bond Commission report.

“But, I’m told that he is not to be found and he is not to be seen,” he said.

Cabraal pointed out that it is the duty of the PM to bring Arjuna Mahendran back to the country and start the questioning.

“I hope that will be done soon” he said.