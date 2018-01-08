British High Commissioner initiates second British parliamentary delegation to Lanka

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Amari Wijewardene successfully initiates the second British high powered parliamentary delegation to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Amari Wijewardene initiated a high powered parliamentary delegation from The UK to Sri Lanka on the invitation of Mr. Ranil Wicramasinghe, The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on 02nd January, 2018 to further strengthen bilateral relationships between Great Britain and Sri Lanka.

The five member delegation to Sri Lanka headed by Hon Ranil Malcolm Jayawardena M.P, Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group-SL, UK, Hon Michele Donalan M.P, Hon Chris Green, M.P, Hon John Lamont, M.P, Ms. Clemency Eleanor Huggins, Parliamentary Secretary of the Chairman.

The delegation group will meet Hon President, The Hon Prime Minister, The Hon Speaker and will call on the foreign ministry of Sri Lanka. The main objective of this delegation is to develop stronger economic, trade and cultural and also education relationships with Sri Lanka.

Further during their visit the delegation will be meeting Chairman of BOI, Chairman of EDB, the and Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. They will be facilitated to visit London Stock Exchange Group Technology and the Colombo port City.

Also the delegation will visit Galle to meet Hon Governor and Hon Chief Minister of the Southern Province. In Jaffna they will meet the Hon Governor of Northern Province. During their visit to Jaffna they will meet the Commander of the security forces in Jaffna. The delegation will pay a visit to the Dalada Maligagawa in Kandy and Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil in Jaffna as well.

Her Excellency Amari Wijewardene, The Sri Lankan High Commissioner to The UK has initiated many successful measures to promote Sri Lanka in the UK and has been able to build strong relationships with key British parliamentarians, important economic institutions, key ministries in the U.K. and other key diplomatic missions for the benefit of Sri Lanka.

A few of the key initiatives made on the social aspect could be identified as promoting cultural ties and the creative harmonious relationships with all communities and successfully organizing events to bind all Sri Lankan communities in the UK.

The Vesak, Deepavali, Ramazan and Christmas celebrations were attended with unprecedented participation and also her efforts have been commended by participants. Also her effort in promoting tourism with tourist board in the UK has resulted in Sri Lanka being voted as the No. 01 travel destination amongst the British. Sri Lanka also awarded the winner of ‘The Family Traveler Award’ for the best long travel destination.

Mr. David Pittaway Q.C treasurer of the Inner Temple was also invited to Sri Lanka on her initiative to help to expedite and improve the judicial system. Many events were felicitated to commemorate 150 Years of History of Ceylon Tea in the UK. Independence Day celebrations of 2017 was carried out very successfully and plans are underway with the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry and British and Commonwealth office for yet another Successful 70 year Independence Day celebrations and CHOGM 2018.

It is worthwhile to mention that all activities have made with the concurrence of the Foreign Ministry in Sri Lanka.

- Sri Lankan High Commission to the United Kingdom