119th Birth Anniversary of S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike under Presidents patronage

January 8, 2018   03:30 pm

The 119th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister and the founder of the SLFP, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at his statue near the Galle Face Green, today (08).

President Maithripala Sirisena and the former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga paid the first floral tribute to the statue.

Later, SLFP activists including Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Susil Premajayantha and Duminda Dissanayake paid floral tribute to the statue.

Relatives of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike including Sunethra Bandaranaike participated on this occasion.

- President’s Media Division 

