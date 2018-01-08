President failed to use the sword for three years - Gammanpila

President Maithripala Sirisena had shown an adequate amount of gratefulness for United National Party (UNP) over their commitment to bring him to power, and it is high time for the President to meet out justice for those who are hoping that he would act Anti Corruptively, said MP Udaya Gammanpila.

He made this statement while addressing a media briefing held at Colombo today (08).

“It has been three years since the President was handed over the ‘sword’ which the lion bears in our National Flag. It symbolizes the power of common man and justice. The public handed over this ‘sword’ to President Sirisena hoping that justice would be met out” Gammanpila said.

Unfortunately, the President had only kept his ‘sword’ as an ornament and not had made use of it, he said.

“The Public were eagerly waiting to know against whom he would use his ‘sword’. However the President did not do so. If he made use of the ‘sword’ correctly, the Prime Minister, former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Minister Rishad Bathiudeen would have been sacked.” Gammanpila added.

Speaking further Gammanpila said that the ‘sword’ is now tarnished as it had not been used since three years, and the lion who is embarrassed by this act might return to the forest soon.