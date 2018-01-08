Suspect of Pannala shooting incident shot dead by unidentified gunman

A person driving a jeep was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Pallama in Pannala Police division, said the Police Media Spokesman.

The incident took place off Kurunegala-Negombo main road earlier today (08).

The victim who was severely injured was pronounced dead upon admission to hospital.

He was identified as a suspect who was on bail in connection to a double murder which took place in Pannala, according to Police.