Suspect of Pannala shooting incident shot dead by unidentified gunman

January 8, 2018   03:51 pm

By Manushi Silva

A person driving a jeep was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Pallama in Pannala Police division, said the Police Media Spokesman.  

The incident took place off Kurunegala-Negombo main road earlier today (08).

The victim who was severely injured was pronounced dead upon admission to hospital.

He was identified as a suspect who was on bail in connection to a double murder which took place in Pannala, according to Police.

