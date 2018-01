A youth found guilty on the charges of possession and trafficking heroin has been sentenced to life in prison by the Colombo High Court.

High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga announced the sentenced today (8) sending the accused, a 23-year-old resident of Pettah, to life imprisonment.

He was arrested following an operation carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in the Pettah area in 2013.