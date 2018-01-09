Petition filed by SLPP against rejection of nomination lists for three LG bodies

The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the rejection of their party nomination list for the Panadura, Weligama and Thiruppane Local Government bodies.

Accordingly the petition was filed by SLPP Secretary Attorney-at-law Sagara Kariyawasam.

Eight persons including Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya have been named as respondents of the petition.

The nominations list for Panadura Municipal Council of Kalutara District was turned down for not signing the nomination list.

The SLPP nomination for Weilgama was rejected by Matara District Returning Office Pradeep Ratnayaka on the ground that the nomination had not been submitted by a member of the party or an authorized agent.

The Party’s nomination for Thiruppane Local Government body was rejected by the District Returning Officers stating that the documents were not properly certified.



The petitioners requested the SC to issue an interim order preventing the holding of elections in the three LG bodies until hearing of the petition concludes.

The nomination lists of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for several Local Government bodies were rejected, according to Returning Officers earlier last month.

The Joint Opposition led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is contesting the upcoming election as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, under the “flower bud” symbol.