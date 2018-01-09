Special party leaders meeting today

A special party leaders meeting will be held by the Speaker of Parliament today (9) to decide upon a date on which the report on the Bond scandal will be debated on.

Several party leaders made a request from the Speaker to convene emergency parliamentary sessions to debate on the report and recommendations made by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Issuance of Central Bank Bonds.

Accordingly the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya stated that the party leaders meeting will be called to decide on a date to debate on the report.