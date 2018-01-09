Postal votes to be submitted on Jan 11

The Elections Commission declared that all postal votes are to be submitted to the postal service on January 11, 2018.

Deputy Elections Commissioner M.M.Mohamed stated that the election list of all government servants that have received approval to cast postal votes was signed at the District Elections Office yesterday (8).

There are 60,536 voters that have received approval to cast postal votes for the Local Government election.

The certifying of postal votes will take place at the Elections Commission, District Elections Offices and Police stations on January 22, while the certifying of postal votes from government offices will take place on January 25 and 26.

Meanwhile the submission of official ballot notices will take place on January 18. Accordingly, Post Master General Rohana Abeyratne stated that the distribution of ballot notices will take place from January 19 till February 4.