MP Bandula Gunawardene stated that the implications following the Bond scandal has caused many people to question the legitimacy of currency notes issued with the signature of former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and the former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran.

He further went on to state that a formal inquiry will be made into the matter following the direction of the Supreme Court.

Bandula Gunawardene made these statements at a political gathering in Colombo.