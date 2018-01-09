Dilan accuses G.L.Peiris for involvement in Bond scam

State Minister of Highways Dilan Perera stated that 32 of the 34 allegations made by the Presidential Commission on the Issuance of Central Bank Bonds were crime committed by a group of members of the Joint Opposition led by Prof.G.L.Peiris.

He further stated that the general public should refrain from casting their vote in favour of such corrupt politicians.

The State Minister further mentioned that the next foreseeable course of action is to appoint new commissions to probe all the guilty parties and exact justice devoid of political prejudice.