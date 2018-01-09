Suspect nabbed for stealing cops T56 rifle

January 9, 2018   12:31 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An individual has been arrested for allegedly stealing the T56 assault rifle of a Police Constable (PC) attached to the Kalpitiya Police Station.

Kalpitiya Police said that a resident of Madampe has been arrested in connection with the theft, which had occurred in the Thudawa area in Kalpitiya on January 7. 
 
Two constables attached to Kalpitiya Police had been assigned duty at Thudawa on Sunday while the service rifle of one of the PCs was stolen by the suspect along with the 30 bullets before leaving in the lorry he had arrived in. 

The arrested suspect is to be produced at the Puttalam District Court. 

