Seven suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the tusker ‘Dala Puttuwa’ have been further remanded by the Mahawa Magistrate’s Court while one suspect was granted bail.

The 8th accused in the case, who was charged for the possession of the firearm allegedly used to kill the tusker, was granted bail by Magistrate Rasika Mallawaarachchi.

The other seven suspects were ordered remanded until January 23.