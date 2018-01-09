GL doubtful of impartial justice over bond scam

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Prof. G.L. Peiris, says that the public is unable to place their trust on punishment being carried out in an impartial manner against the wrongdoers identified by the report of the Bond Commission.

He claimed that a paragraph in the special statement made by President Maithripala Sirisena, after the commission’s report was handed over to him, has been omitted before it was uploaded to the internet.

He alleged that a paragraph with reference to former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had been edited out in this manner and that it had been included again later.

Under such circumstances, there is a doubt as to whether the onward action will proceed in an impartial manner, the former foreign minister said, addressing a press briefing in Colombo today (9).

Prof. Peiris charged that the government is doing many things in order to cover up the bond scam and stressed that although the Bond Commission’s report is to be taken up for debate in Parliament tomorrow, the MPs have almost no understanding regarding the report.

He added that if the President is to keep true to his word and met out punishment using the “sword” he is wielding over the bond scam irrespective of positions, then the first person that should come under the sword is the Prime Minister.