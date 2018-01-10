Four dead and One injured following collision in Mankulam

January 10, 2018   07:18 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Four persons lost their lives last night (9), after a van collided with a parked lorry in Kokavil in between Kilinochchi and Mankulam. 

One other individual involved in the crash sustained severe injuries. 

The collision occurred as the van driver who was travelling at high speeds failed to see a parked lorry on the side of the road. 

Officials from the Kilimochci police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

