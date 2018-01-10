President felicitates A/Level high achievers

-

The students of Mathara Sujatha Vidyalaya and Mathara Mahinda Rajapaksha Vidyalaya who ranked best in the island at the General certificate of Education (Advanced Level) – 2017, met the President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (9) at the President’s Official Residence.

The President appreciated these students’ talents and extended his warm congratulations with blessings to the students for the success of their higher studies.

The students of Mathara Sujatha Vidyalaya, who won first in bioscience stream, Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara , first in commerce stream, S.A Dulani Rasanthika, forth in Arts stream, Uchini Shihara Suriyarachchi and the students of Mathara Mahinda Rajapaksha Vidyalaya, Paarami Prasadini Ransirini Hettiaarachchi who won the first place in engineering technology stream and B.A Hasith Punsara who was first in bio system technology were present at this event.

President Sirisena presented the gifts to these students at this occasion.

The service of principals and teachers who represented these schools at the were also appreciated by the President.

Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, parents of the students and others were present at this occasion.

- PMD