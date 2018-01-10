Priority bus lane from Borella to Maradana from today

The priority bus lane from Borella to Maradana will be in effect from today (10) the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said.

Accordingly the priority bus lane will apply to P. De S Kularatne (Maradana Road) from 7 am to 9 am for buses on route numbers 176 and 103.

This programme is the last phase of the priority lanes project introduced as a pilot project carried out by the Ministry in collaboration with the Moratuwa University, last year.

The priority lanes along the Galle Road towards Colombo adopted last year has contributed to a significant reduction in traffic within Colombo City limits, according to the Ministry.

The aim of the project is to provide priority for Private buses, Ceylon Transport Board (CTB) buses transporting more passengers including students and office staff.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development introduced priority lanes for buses last year as a means of mitigating the traffic congestion in and around Colombo.