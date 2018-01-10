Parliamentary sessions suspended following uproar during PMs address

Parliamentary sessions suspended following uproar during PMs address

January 10, 2018   11:30 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Parliamentary sessions were suspended by the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya following a tense situation that ensued during the address of the Prime Minister. 

Members of the Joint Opposition disrupted the Prime Minister during his address by entering the centre of the main chamber. The parliament floor was occupied by members of the opposition that were aggressively protesting against the Prime Minister disallowing him from making his address. 

Following the events that ensued, the Speaker dismissed the house and stated that a party leaders meeting will be called within the course of the day. 
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was scheduled to make a special statement during parliamentary session today (10). 

In lieu of his statement, the Speaker of parliament convened a special sitting of parliament at 10.30am. 

It was revealed that the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Issuance of Central Bank Bonds was discussed during the special party leaders meeting held yesterday (9).   

It was however stated that the party leaders requested more time to study the report. Accordingly the date on which the report on the bond scam will be debated on was not finalized.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories