Parliamentary sessions were suspended by the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya following a tense situation that ensued during the address of the Prime Minister.

Members of the Joint Opposition disrupted the Prime Minister during his address by entering the centre of the main chamber. The parliament floor was occupied by members of the opposition that were aggressively protesting against the Prime Minister disallowing him from making his address.

Following the events that ensued, the Speaker dismissed the house and stated that a party leaders meeting will be called within the course of the day.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was scheduled to make a special statement during parliamentary session today (10).

In lieu of his statement, the Speaker of parliament convened a special sitting of parliament at 10.30am.

It was revealed that the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Issuance of Central Bank Bonds was discussed during the special party leaders meeting held yesterday (9).

It was however stated that the party leaders requested more time to study the report. Accordingly the date on which the report on the bond scam will be debated on was not finalized.