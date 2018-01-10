Fuel shortage in Jaffna and Kilinochchi

January 10, 2018   11:46 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

It has been reported that a fuel shortage within several areas of Jaffna and Kilinochchi has been gravely hindering the day-to-day activities of residents of the area. 

Residents of the area complained of a fuel shortage from January 9, caused by a delay of fuel transport from Colombo. 

Ada Derana correspondents stated that local authorities have already contacted government officials in an attempt to accelerate the transport of fuel to the north. 

