Fuel shortage in Jaffna and Kilinochchi
January 10, 2018 11:46 am
It has been reported that a fuel shortage within several areas of Jaffna and Kilinochchi has been gravely hindering the day-to-day activities of residents of the area.
Residents of the area complained of a fuel shortage from January 9, caused by a delay of fuel transport from Colombo.
Ada Derana correspondents stated that local authorities have already contacted government officials in an attempt to accelerate the transport of fuel to the north.