Cases over rejection of LG nomination lists to be taken up on Jan 15

Cases over rejection of LG nomination lists to be taken up on Jan 15

January 10, 2018   12:12 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

It was announced that all cases over the rejection of nomination lists submitted by political parties for the Local Government election will be heard by the Court of Appeal on January 15. 

Several nomination lists were rejected by the Elections Commission during the submission phase for not being in compliance with the mandatory election guidelines. 

Accordingly political parties filed petitions against the rejection of their nomination lists with the Court of Appeal.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories