Cases over rejection of LG nomination lists to be taken up on Jan 15
January 10, 2018 12:12 pm
It was announced that all cases over the rejection of nomination lists submitted by political parties for the Local Government election will be heard by the Court of Appeal on January 15.
Several nomination lists were rejected by the Elections Commission during the submission phase for not being in compliance with the mandatory election guidelines.
Accordingly political parties filed petitions against the rejection of their nomination lists with the Court of Appeal.