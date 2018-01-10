Physical altercation in Parliament

A tense situation ensued at the parliamentary complex today when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was making his parliamentary address.

Several members of the Opposition occupied the centre of the house making loud remarks of verbal abuse against the Prime Minister disallowing him from making his address.

Opposition members staged their protest by raising banners and making accusations against the Premier and the government.

The situation intensified further leading to a physical altercation between members of the government and the opposition. Reports confirm that MP Ranjith Soysa and MP Kavinda Jayawardene were harmed during the incident.

Following the incident the Speaker suspended Parliamentary sessions till January 23.