Public needs to make an educated political decision at LG polls  Lalkantha

Public needs to make an educated political decision at LG polls  Lalkantha

January 10, 2018   03:14 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

JVP member K.D.Lalkantha stated that the public needs to make a decision on whether they will entrust political power with the corrupt politicians of the past. 

Speaking to the media in Galle, K.D.Lalkantha stated that the people should make an educated decision on which party they will support based on the fallacies of their past. 

Meanwhile Deputy Minister Dilan Perera stated that the UNP will secure a resounding victory at the Local Government election.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories