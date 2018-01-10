Public needs to make an educated political decision at LG polls  Lalkantha

JVP member K.D.Lalkantha stated that the public needs to make a decision on whether they will entrust political power with the corrupt politicians of the past.

Speaking to the media in Galle, K.D.Lalkantha stated that the people should make an educated decision on which party they will support based on the fallacies of their past.

Meanwhile Deputy Minister Dilan Perera stated that the UNP will secure a resounding victory at the Local Government election.