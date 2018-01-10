Submission date for postal votes postponed - EC

January 10, 2018   04:23 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Elections Commission announced today (9), that the submission date for postal votes has been postponed to January 13, 2018. 

The distribution of ballot notices was scheduled to take place tomorrow (11). 

In light of recent development within the postal service and the delay of circulation of ballot papers the Elections Commission has taken steps to mitigate complications that may arise during the submission of postal votes. 

Accordingly the distribution of ballot notices will take place on January 13, while the distribution of ballot papers in the North will take place as previously scheduled. 

