Kolonnawa UNP activists to support President

January 10, 2018   05:02 pm

- PMD
Several United National Party (UNP) activists including Western Provincial Council member, Sunil Lesley Kuruwitaarachchi, former Opposition Leader of Kolonnawa Kotikawatte Pradesheeya Sabha assured their fullest support for the programmes carried out by President Maithripala Sirisena for the betterment of the country.

A group of sixty prominent UNP activists in the Kolonnawa electorate met President Sirisena today (10) at the President’s Official Residence and expressed appreciation about President’s Development Plans and promised to extend their maximum support to the SLFP in the upcoming local government elections.

The President appointed them as members of the SLFP on this occasion.
Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala and Kolonnawa SLFP chief organizer Prasanna Solangarachchi were present on this occasion.

