President worships sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

January 10, 2018   08:25 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena worshiped the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura, today (10).

Later, the President called on Atamasthanaadhipati, Most Ven. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero and looked into the well-being of the Thero.

During this meeting the Nayaka Thero, chanting Seth Pirith invoked blessings on the President.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Susil Premajayantha, Duminda Dissanayaka, Mahinda Amaraweera and others were present on this occasion.

- PMD 

