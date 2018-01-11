17-year-old detainee commits suicide at Pettah Police Station

January 11, 2018   07:56 am

By Yusuf Ariff

A 17-year-old detainee has committed suicide at the Pettah Police Station by hanging himself inside a cell.

Police said the teenager was arrested with a stock of cannabis last night (10) at Bastian Mawatha in Pettah. 

The suspect, a resident of Kirimanagama in Haputale, had allegedly used his own clothes as a noose to hang himself inside the cell he was locked-up in. 

The body of the teen has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital while investigations have been launched into the incident under the instructions of an ASP. 

