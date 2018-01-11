U.R. De Silva re-elected President of Bar Association

January 11, 2018   10:52 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Attorney-at-Law U.R. De Silva has been unanimously re-elected the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for 2018-2019. 

President’s Counsel Udaya Rohan De Silva was first elected as the President of the Bar Association on Mar 15, 2017.

Educated at Ananda College, Colombo, Mr. De Silva was called to the Bar in 1983. He has previously served as BASL Treasurer in 2001 and as Secretary in 2008.

Mr. De Silva has been in active criminal practice island wide and appeared in numerous sensational trials including Trial-at-Bar proceedings.

As the chairman of the Standing Committee of Law Week of the Bar Association for several years and as the Commissioner of the Legal Aid Commission he had organized Law Awareness Programs and free Legal Aid Clinics with members of the Bar for the needy people in the country. 

He was also nominated to the committee tasked with amending the Code of Criminal Procedure Act.

