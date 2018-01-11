Earl and Countess of Wessex to visit Sri Lanka

The British High Commission in Colombo has confirmed that Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and the Countess of Wessex, will visit Sri Lanka from 31 January to 4 February 2018.

Their Royal Highnesses will represent Her Majesty the Queen at the 70th anniversary celebration of Sri Lanka’s independence on 4 February, a statement said.

“The Earl and Countess will travel to Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka, celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two countries and shared interest in the Commonwealth, youth development and education.”

Their Royal Highnesses will meet participants in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and young Sri Lankans selected as Queen’s Young Leaders, an initiative to recognise and celebrate exceptional young people across the Commonwealth.

The Earl and Countess will also meet representatives of a number of projects advancing causes they support through their work, including MENCAFEP, whose work to help differently-abled children and their families in the Nuwara Eliya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa Districts illustrates the close links between the people of Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

“As the United Kingdom looks forward to hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April 2018, Their Royal Highnesses’ visit will highlight our countries’ shared ambition to ensure the Commonwealth is well-placed to help deliver a bright future for its Members’ citizens.”

The Prince Edward is the youngest child of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. The Earl and Countess support Her Majesty in her official duties and undertake many public engagements each year in support of a wide range of charities and non-governmental organisations.