Ganemulla flyover declared open

The Ganemulla Flyover was declared open by Minister of Higher Education and Highways, Lakshman Kiriella, this morning (11).

The flyover has been a much-needed solution to the heavy traffic at the Ganemulla, one of the major commercial cities in the Gampaha District.

The project, spearheaded by the Road Development Authority (RDA) and funded by the Government of Spain, is expected to ease the severe traffic congestion caused on a daily basis by the Ganemulla railway station – one of the busiest on the main line.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by minister Lakshman Kiriella on 2016-04-19. The flyover was built at a cost of Rs 1,768.21 million and stretches across 504 meters with two lanes.

The design and the supply of the superstructure were entrusted to the main contractor - Centunion S.A of Spain - and the design of the substructure, onsite fabrication, installation and erection were subcontracted to Access Engineering Plc, along with construction of approach roads and drainage works.

Ganemulla Town, located 9 km away from Kadawatha Town, is mainly developed around the Ganemulla Railway Station. The town spreads about 250 m and 500 m in the direction of Kiridiwita and Kadawatha respectively from the railway crossing.

Around 87 trains travel through the Ganemulla Railway Station to and from Colombo, Badulla, Kandy, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Mannar and Batticaloa, necessitating the closure of the rail gates as frequently as 90 times per day which causes severe traffic congestion on either the sides of the level crossings.