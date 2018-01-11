Court issues notice on former Secretary to the President

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued notice on former Secretary to the President P. B. Abeykoon to testify in connection with three cases which have been filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando for allegedly failing to declare assets and liabilities.

When the case was taken up for hearing today (11), attorneys representing the Bribery Commission informed the court that that former Presidential Secretary P. B. Abeykoon and the officer who was in charge of declarations of assets and liabilities at the Presidential Secretariat will be named as witnesses.

Therefore the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption requested the court to issue notice on them to provide testimonies.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara issued notice on P.B. Abeykoon and the official in question to appear before the court on April 06.

The Bribery Commission had filed cases against former Minister Johnston Fernando for failure to declare assets from 2010 to 2012.