Fasting Magampura Port employees hospitalised

January 11, 2018   03:01 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Three employees of the Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port, who were staging a fast-unto-death, have been hospitalised. 

The protest fast was launched on Tuesday (9) demanding that the 438 employees of the Magampura Port be recruited by the Ports Authority or that they be compensated sufficiently. 

Eleven employees, including a female employee, had launched the protest, which had entered day three today (11).

I.K. Omesh of the Hambantota Magampura Ports Employees’ Union stated that they will continue the protest fast until solutions are provided to their problems. 

