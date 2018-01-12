Indian nabbed with crystal meth worth Rs 9 million

An Indian passenger who attempted to smuggle crystal methamphetamine or crystal meth, a dangerous drug popular in European countries, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The suspect, a 50-year-old who reportedly owns a small shop in Tamil Nadu, had arrived in the country at 9.45pm last night (11) onboard flight UL124.

A spokesman said that 220g of methamphetamine, with a estimated value of Rs 9 million, was found concealed inside a false bottom compartment of his luggage.

It is believed that the methamphetamine, which are in crystal form, are being smuggled into the country for sale inside Colombo’s nightclubs.

The arrested Indian national is to be produced at the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court today (12).