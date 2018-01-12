356kg of Kerala Cannabis found in Kayakkuli

A large stock of 356 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis has been recovered during a search operation in the Kayakkuli area jointly carried out by personnel from the Marine Brigade attached to the North Western Naval Command, Silawathura Police and Mannar Narcotics Division.

The discovery was made while the cannabis was to be transported to another location, Sri Lanka Navy said, adding, the seized drugs have been handed over to Silawathura Police for onward action.

Meanwhile in a separate operation, navy personnel attached to the Western Naval Command and Police Special Task Force (STF) in Gonahena arrested a suspect for the possession of 1,000 Tramadol pills in Wellampitiya yesterday (11).

The suspect and the pills have been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station.