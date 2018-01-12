JVPs Asoka Ranwala granted bail

January 12, 2018   12:40 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

JVP Western Provincial Council member Asoka Ranwala, who was arrested and remanded over the incident at the Sapugaskanda police station, has been released on bail.

He was arrested on January 04 over charges of allegedly threatening the Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC.

However, the Councilor alleged that he was assaulted by the Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC when he was questioned regarding a youth in the area.

Minister of Law & Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka had ordered Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to probe into the incident at Sapugaskanda Police station and to submit an immediate report.

