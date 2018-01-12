Mahinda prepared to face probe on bond issuance

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said he does not believe that bonds were issued without the permission of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank at the time of his government.

Responding to BBC’s remarks the former President said that he is willing to extend his fullest co-operation for any investigation carried out in this regard.

“I did not intervene for Central Bank transactions back when I was the Financial Minister” Rajapaksa added.

Meanwhile, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said that he is ready to face an inquiry if a commission is appointed by the Prime Minister to look into the issuance of bonds during the period from 2008 to 2014.

He made this sentiment while addressing a media briefing of the Patriotic Professionals’ Forum held in Colombo on January 08.

“The PM had said that he would have another Commission to look into issuance of bonds from 2008 to 2014. I would welcome that and I’m happy to say that I would co-operate with that as well.” Cabraal said.