Candidate arrested for drink driving fined by court

A candidate contesting the upcoming Local Government election, who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, has been fined Rs 20,000 by the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court.

In addition to this the Magistrate Chamila Nadeeshani also suspended the driver’s license of the accused for a period of three months.

The suspect in question, a candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) who is contesting for the Nochchiyagama Pradeshiya Sabha, was arrested by police while illegally pasting posters while under the influence.