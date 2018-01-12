At a time when the country is undergoing a collapse in the economy, the government’s biggest concern has now become to revise the business hours of all licensed liquor shops in Sri Lanka, parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena charged.

He made this statement at a Joint Opposition media briefing held in Colombo today (12).

“When former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issued a kilo of rice at Rs. 55, before January 2015, Ranil Wickremesinghe went inside the kitchen and criticized the prices.”

However, the price of one kilo of rice has now increased to 110 rupees, Abeygunawardena said.

“Public’s loss of interest regarding the issues in the country due to the excessive consumption of liquor had made it easy for the government to work unto their whims and fancies,” he said.

All these shortsighted actions of the government had pushed the country towards a state worse than a hell, he added.

The Finance Ministry yesterday (11) announced that steps have been taken to revise the business hours of all licensed liquor shops in Sri Lanka.

Department of Fiscal Policy of the Ministry of Finance issued an extraordinary gazette notification listing the new business hours.