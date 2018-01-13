Met Dept. warns of sudden increase of wind speeds in sea areas

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery weather condition will continue in the next few hours and fairly heavy showers (about 100 mm) can be expected in the Western and Sabaragamuva provinces.

Issuing a special weather bulleting, valid for the next 6 hours, it said that due to an active cloudiness in the sea areas to the West of Sri Lanka, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttlam to Balapitiya via Colombo is high.

Thunder clouds are developing in the eastern sea areas also and there is a possibility to occur heavy showers in the deep and shallow sea areas sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Batticaloa.

the Met Department requested naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.